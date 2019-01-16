The global fall protection equipment market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for fall protection equipment from construction industry. Construction sites usually require workers to operate at elevated platforms such as scaffolding, aerial work platforms (AWP), hoist elevator, and ladder. Construction workers also operate near the edge of an excavated area, elevated walkways, steep roof, near wall opening, and working surfaces with cutouts. Thus, construction workers are subject to a fall hazard. As the global construction sector is one of the largest employers of the global workforce, it accounts for the majority of demand for fall protection equipment in the global fall protection equipment market. Thus, a rise in global construction activities usually results in a significant increase in the demand for fall protection equipment.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for fall protection equipment for recreational activities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global fall protection equipment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global fall protection equipment market: Increasing demand for fall protection equipment for recreational activities

Construction, industrial, and utility sectors are among the major drivers of the global fall protection equipment market. However, there also exists a small but rapidly growing fall protection equipment market for recreational activities such as rock climbing, zip lining, and bungee jumping and for professional sports such as ice climbing and mountaineering. The use of fall protection equipment in these activities ensures safety and protection of amateurs and professional participants. There is increased participation in professional and adventurous sports, especially among the residents of developed countries. This is leading to an increased demand for personal protective equipment, including fall protection equipment. Similarly, developed and developing countries witness a rapid increase in a number of amusement parks and resorts that organize sports such as rock climbing, rope walking, and zip lining under professional supervision. Several vendors have launched an exclusive range of premium-priced fall protection equipment to cater to this demand. This, in turn, drives the global fall protection equipment market.

"A fall hazard is one of the leading causes of injuries and fatalities in construction sites as well as other sectors. Developed countries have well-developed regulations and enforcement agencies that ensure strict compliance of fall safety regulations, and regular workplace safety training of workers are conducted by employers. This makes the demand for personal protective equipment, including fall safety equipment, high in developed countries," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Global fall protection equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global fall protection equipment market by product (anchors and connectors, bodywear, devices, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth close to 1%.

