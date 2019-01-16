Converters Expo South Returns To Charlotte Feb. 5

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2019 / Hundreds of converters and packagers of paper, film and nonwovens will convene Feb. 5 at the Charlotte Convention Center for the second annual Converters Expo South. Attendees will have a chance to find manufacturing partners, check out testing and prototyping equipment, meet with producers of disposables and learn the latest in flexo printing and packaging. The advance attendee registration rate of $65 expires Jan. 22, and then the rate goes up to $100. To learn more visit www.convertersexposouth.com or, click here to register.

"We look forward to bringing the industry together for Converters Expo South in Charlotte, a central location to the second largest converting corridor in the nation," said Glen Gudino, Group Publisher for BNP Media Packaging Group. "On the sold-out show floor, attendees will have the opportunity to see new products and network with nearly 90 companies, including platinum sponsor Pinnacle Converting Equipment and bronze sponsors AccuWeb and Valley Grinding & Mfg."

Local exhibiting companies from the Charlotte area include Atlas Converting North America, Inc.; Cadence, Inc.; DCS USA Corporation; Harper Corp. of America; OASIS Alignment Services, Inc.; Roll Technology; Rotation Dynamics Corp.; and Wikoff Color Corporation, to name a few. These and other companies will be offering solutions for rewinding and sheeting; folding and finishing; packaging, warehousing, shipping and logistics coating, laminating and adhesives; flexographic printing and inks and more. For the list of exhibiting companies, visit https://www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo-south/floorplan.

Registration for the event opens at 9:00 am in the Richardson Ballroom foyer at the Charlotte Convention Center. The Expo will be open from 10:30 am - 4:30 pm with a complimentary lunch buffet, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm and a Happy Hour from 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm. The Convention Center is located at 501 South College Street, Charlotte, NC.

Converters Expo South is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, (www.packagingstrategies.com/packaging) which has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

BNP Media Packaging Group also produces the upcoming 12th Annual Converters Expo taking place March 27-28, 2019 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI. For more information, visit www.convertersexpo.com.

