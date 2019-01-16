Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2019) - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Vancouver-based junior exploration company is focussed on developing its 100% owned Rock & Roll project.

The Rock & Roll project sits within the prolific Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia, Canada and is located 7 kilometres northwest of the past-producing Snip Mine, currently operated by Skeena Resources. The property, consisting of 14 claims, was acquired for $50,000 and 800,000 shares.

In June 2018, the company staked an additional 3 claims contiguous to the previously acquired claims, bringing to total to approximately 5,300 hectares or 13,100 acres. The immediate area has recently seen major investment, with both an infrastructure upgrade of a road planned to Seabridge's Johnny Mountain project and significant strategic investment to Skeena from Hochschild Mining announced in late 2018.

The property hosts a precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit that displays

similarities to other precious metal-rich deposits, such as the Eskay Creek deposit, 50 kilometres to the east-southeast, and the Granduc deposit, 80 kilometres southeast of the property. According to a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on Sedar, the property has an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 46,000 ounces of gold and 5,643,000 ounces of silver, using a base cut-off grade of 0.5 grams per tonne gold equivalent.

The report recommends that Etruscas should focus on the discovery of additional massive sulphide resources outside the currently defined resources of the Black Dog zone and has recommended a $2.01 million comprehensive exploration program.

