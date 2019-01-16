Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME plan), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2019.

Events Date of release* 2018 Full Year Sales 31 January 2019 Extraordinary General Meeting

following the announcement of a commercial agreement with Amazon 22 February 2019 2018 Full Year Results 27 March 2019** Q1 Sales 2019 17 April 2019 Annual General Meeting 23 May 2019 Q2 Sales 2019 24 July 2019 Half Year Results 2019 25 September 2019 Q3 Sales 2019 23 October 2019

* Indicative dates which may be subject to change. With some exceptions, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.

** Press releases before markets opening.

ABOUT BALYO

BALYO transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by BALYO allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, BALYO has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. BALYO is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €16.4 million in 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

