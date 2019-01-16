This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in these countries or in any other jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to do so.

Medienmitteilung

Zürich, 16. Januar 2019

Investis Holding SA platzierte mit einem Volumen von CHF 140 Mio. erfolgreich eine weitere festverzinsliche Obligationenanleihe

Investis hat heute eine weitere festverzinsliche Obligationenanleihe erfolgreich im Markt platziert. Die Anleihe hat ein Volumen von CHF 140 Millionen bei einem Coupon von 0.773% und einer Laufzeit von zwei Jahren. Die Mittel werden zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe über CHF 140 Mio. verwendet, die am 14. Februar 2019 ausläuft.

Zürcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse und Bank Vontobel fungierten als Joint Lead Manager/Joint Bookrunner der Transaktion. Die Zulassung zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange wird beantragt und die Liberierung der Obligationenanleihe ist für den 14. Februar 2019 vorgesehen.

Kontaktpersonen Investis

Medien

Christine Hug, Head Corporate Communications

Telefon: +41 58 201 72 41, E-Mail: christine.hug@investisgroup.com

Investor Relations

Laurence Bienz, Head Investor Relations

Telefon: +41 58 201 72 42, E-Mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

Über die Investis-Gruppe

Die 1994 gegründete Investis-Gruppe ist eine führende Gesellschaft für Wohnliegenschaften in der Genferseeregion und ein schweizweit operierender Anbieter im Bereich Real Estate Services. Das Unternehmen ist in den beiden synergetischen Geschäftsbereichen Properties und Real Estate Services tätig. Das Portfolio von Investis besteht fast ausschliesslich aus Wohnliegenschaften in der Genferseeregion und wurde per 30. Juni 2018 mit CHF 1,289 Millionen bewertet. Durch den Geschäftsbereich Real Estate Services werden Immobiliendienstleistungen unter bekannten lokalen Marken in der ganzen Schweiz angeboten. Weitere Informationen unter: www.investisgroup.com (http://www.investisgroup.com)

