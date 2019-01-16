Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, previously announced in a press release dated December 11th, 2018, the success of the settlement-delivery of the share capital increase for an amount of €15,061,856.13 entirely subscribed by Fosun Pharmaceutical AG, an indirect subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (Fosun Pharma, stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) ("Fosun") through an issuance of EOS imaging 3,446,649 new shares ("New Shares") at a subscription price of €4.37 per share (the "Share Capital Increase

Pursuant to the subscription agreement related to the Share Capital Increase entered into by EOS imaging and Fosun on July 17th, 2018 (the "Subscription Agreement"), and subject to certain exemptions detailed in the securities note dated December 7th, 2018, which received the visa number 18-551 from the French financial markets authority, EOS imaging has agreed to offer Fosun the possibility, during the period beginning from the date of completion of the Share Capital Increase and continuing until the expiry of a five years period, so long as Fosun owns at least 25% of the New Shares, to subscribe to share capital increases which would be implemented without preferential subscription rights.

As previously announced in a press release dated December 10th, 2018, EOS imaging and Fosun had agreed to enter into an amendment to the Subscription Agreement before December 31th, 2018 (the "Amendment") pursuant to which Fosun would agree not to exercise more than two-third of its voting rights to vote in favor of the resolutions related to such share capital increases and accordingly to exercise at least one-third of its remaining voting rights to vote against the said resolutions. Fosun will not be bound by such undertaking in the event that it waives its right to subscribe to the related share capital increases prior to its vote on the relevant resolutions. Such information will be communicated to the market before such vote.

EOS imaging announces by this press release the signature of the Amendment to the Subscription Agreement.

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 EOS installations in more than 30 countries, including the United States, Japan, China and the European Union, delivering more than one million patient exams every year. EOS imaging reported 2018 Fiscal Year revenues of €35.3 million.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

