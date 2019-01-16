Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is a first for 2019-a U.S. state announces that it is looking to legalize pot in the new year.This time, we're seeing New York state finally come to the table with legislation that would legalize the drug for recreational consumption.This was a long time coming as New York City had long ago begun instituting its own reforms that, while short of legalizing marijuana, did much to help lessen the legal burden of being caught with smaller amounts of pot.Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled the marijuana legalization plans for New York, including the age limit (21), how marijuana offenses on personal criminal records would be.

