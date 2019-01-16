sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 16

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:16 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):190,359
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.85
Lowest price paid per share (pence):21.95
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.6226

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,632,883 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,632,883 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
99522.6016:29:34London Stock Exchange
397722.6016:29:34London Stock Exchange
1514622.5516:29:02London Stock Exchange
114122.5515:17:53London Stock Exchange
104622.5515:14:23London Stock Exchange
106322.5515:03:07London Stock Exchange
30022.5514:53:40London Stock Exchange
340522.5514:46:30London Stock Exchange
175022.5514:46:30London Stock Exchange
148622.5514:44:19London Stock Exchange
9922.5514:41:12London Stock Exchange
334722.5514:41:12London Stock Exchange
118622.5514:29:42London Stock Exchange
338022.5514:21:58London Stock Exchange
336722.5514:21:58London Stock Exchange
393322.5514:21:58London Stock Exchange
216022.5514:21:58London Stock Exchange
175322.5514:14:15London Stock Exchange
496722.5514:11:15London Stock Exchange
523022.5514:10:07London Stock Exchange
182122.5514:10:07London Stock Exchange
156722.5514:10:05London Stock Exchange
182122.5514:10:05London Stock Exchange
67422.5514:05:00London Stock Exchange
256222.5514:05:00London Stock Exchange
375022.5513:58:23London Stock Exchange
329022.5513:10:39London Stock Exchange
349722.5513:03:33London Stock Exchange
372322.5512:57:33London Stock Exchange
326622.8512:48:51London Stock Exchange
328222.8512:48:51London Stock Exchange
415822.8512:48:51London Stock Exchange
1144522.8512:48:51London Stock Exchange
1236922.8512:34:18London Stock Exchange
335222.7510:48:29London Stock Exchange
340622.8010:44:10London Stock Exchange
332022.8010:44:10London Stock Exchange
2975222.8510:39:57London Stock Exchange
34422.3509:13:30London Stock Exchange
44822.5009:12:47London Stock Exchange
366822.5009:12:47London Stock Exchange
397422.5009:01:02London Stock Exchange
177422.5008:58:52London Stock Exchange
1053822.5008:58:52London Stock Exchange
170622.1508:31:33London Stock Exchange
382522.0008:20:20London Stock Exchange
382522.0008:20:20London Stock Exchange
347121.9508:04:34London Stock Exchange

© 2019 PR Newswire