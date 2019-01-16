Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 16 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 190,359 Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.85 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 21.95 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.6226

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,632,883 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,632,883 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 995 22.60 16:29:34 London Stock Exchange 3977 22.60 16:29:34 London Stock Exchange 15146 22.55 16:29:02 London Stock Exchange 1141 22.55 15:17:53 London Stock Exchange 1046 22.55 15:14:23 London Stock Exchange 1063 22.55 15:03:07 London Stock Exchange 300 22.55 14:53:40 London Stock Exchange 3405 22.55 14:46:30 London Stock Exchange 1750 22.55 14:46:30 London Stock Exchange 1486 22.55 14:44:19 London Stock Exchange 99 22.55 14:41:12 London Stock Exchange 3347 22.55 14:41:12 London Stock Exchange 1186 22.55 14:29:42 London Stock Exchange 3380 22.55 14:21:58 London Stock Exchange 3367 22.55 14:21:58 London Stock Exchange 3933 22.55 14:21:58 London Stock Exchange 2160 22.55 14:21:58 London Stock Exchange 1753 22.55 14:14:15 London Stock Exchange 4967 22.55 14:11:15 London Stock Exchange 5230 22.55 14:10:07 London Stock Exchange 1821 22.55 14:10:07 London Stock Exchange 1567 22.55 14:10:05 London Stock Exchange 1821 22.55 14:10:05 London Stock Exchange 674 22.55 14:05:00 London Stock Exchange 2562 22.55 14:05:00 London Stock Exchange 3750 22.55 13:58:23 London Stock Exchange 3290 22.55 13:10:39 London Stock Exchange 3497 22.55 13:03:33 London Stock Exchange 3723 22.55 12:57:33 London Stock Exchange 3266 22.85 12:48:51 London Stock Exchange 3282 22.85 12:48:51 London Stock Exchange 4158 22.85 12:48:51 London Stock Exchange 11445 22.85 12:48:51 London Stock Exchange 12369 22.85 12:34:18 London Stock Exchange 3352 22.75 10:48:29 London Stock Exchange 3406 22.80 10:44:10 London Stock Exchange 3320 22.80 10:44:10 London Stock Exchange 29752 22.85 10:39:57 London Stock Exchange 344 22.35 09:13:30 London Stock Exchange 448 22.50 09:12:47 London Stock Exchange 3668 22.50 09:12:47 London Stock Exchange 3974 22.50 09:01:02 London Stock Exchange 1774 22.50 08:58:52 London Stock Exchange 10538 22.50 08:58:52 London Stock Exchange 1706 22.15 08:31:33 London Stock Exchange 3825 22.00 08:20:20 London Stock Exchange 3825 22.00 08:20:20 London Stock Exchange 3471 21.95 08:04:34 London Stock Exchange

-ends-