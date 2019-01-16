Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2019) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Kainji Power Holding Limited ("KPHL") has received on January 16, 2019 a new interim dividend of US$219,639 in respect of Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited's ("MESL") 2018 accounting year. This dividend constitutes the first revenue for REO since the completion of the KPHL transaction (see news release dated September 21, 2018).

CEO Lewis Reford commented, "Receipt of this dividend validates the premise of our 2018 transaction, through which REO swapped 158.1 million new shares valued at approximately US$7.4 million to acquire a toehold stake in one of Africa's leading clean power generators, by providing our company with the first quality asset and cash flow needed to advance our vision."

KPHL is a single-purpose entity that holds a minority interest in MESL, concessionaire of two leading Nigerian hydro power plants located at Kainji and Jebba on the Niger River with an operating capacity of 922MW. Through its interest in KPHL, REO currently nets approximately 12MW of operating capacity.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO's Vision & Mission is to assemble a portfolio of producing or near-production clean energy assets in emerging markets.

REO's strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach owners of privately-held quality assets and offer their investors diversification, liquidity and exposure to our growing portfolio of assets following a disciplined investment policy.

REO's investment policy consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

