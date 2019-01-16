The Bright Ideas Visionaries Should Have Learned at CES 2019

OYSTER BAY, New York, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, had nine research analysts on-site at CES 2019 in Las Vegas between Jan. 8-11, 2019.

ABI Research has compiled the most compelling technology findings at CES 2019 into brief updates - a total of 14 1-minute reads. The second annual "What Were the Bright Ideas That Visionaries

Should Have Learned From CES 2019?" whitepaper contains our analysts' perspectives to help strategically guide our clients to see the bigger picture and act on it now.

With 180,000 visitors and more than 4,500 exhibitors, CES 2019 maintained the momentum from previous years at the intersection between consumer verticals, including automotive, smart home, entertainment, and healthcare/wellness, as well as underlying technologies, such as computing and short-range wireless semiconductors, AI (Artificial Intelligence), AR (Augmented Reality), robotics, short-range wireless connectivity, and video.

"CES is slowly reinventing itself," said Dominique Bonte, Vice President of Verticals/End Markets at ABI Research. "While the largest global tech event is still very much defined by consumer hardware, it is now branching out into new verticals and new - at times invisible -- technologies like Artificial Intelligence and voice assistants. Besides also giving a bigger voice to startups, CES is clearly jumping on the bandwagon of telling the digital transformation story of verticals and consumer experiences."

Here are a few noteworthy trends included in the whitepaper:

Flexible screens were a major highlight, not just for smartphones but also for televisions

While IoT, connectivity, and 5G in particular remained largely out of the limelight, Artificial Intelligence was ubiquitous, as an enabler for both short incremental and long-term transformational innovations

Automotive electrification and charging technologies were highlighted in many forms

Presence of digital health and wellness vendors was on the rise

THE 14 TRANSFORMATIVE TECHNOLOGIES THAT ABI RESEARCH FOCUSED ON AT CES 2019 AND VISIONARIES SHOULD KNOW INCLUDE:

5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies

Digital Security

Industrial, Collaborative and Commercial Robotics

M2M (Machine-to-Machine), IoT (Internet of Things) and IoE (Internet of Everything)

Smart Cities and Smart Spaces

Smart Home

Smart Manufacturing Platforms (Industrial Solution)

Smart Mobility and Automotive

Smartphones, Mobile Broadband and Wearables

Video and Cloud Services

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Wireless Connectivity

