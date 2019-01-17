NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Jan 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced its participation in Mobile World Congress 2019, in Barcelona, Spain, from February 25 to 28, where it will highlight new business opportunities for CSPs based on 5G in the IoT/AI era.Commercial 5G services are imminent, and NEC is leveraging its expertise to create new value through end-to-end connectivity of data, networks, devices, AI-enhanced services and more.Under the theme of "5G. A Future Beyond Imagination," NEC will demonstrate how its co-creation of innovative new solutions across the public and private sectors is helping to drive new business for CSPs, while promoting security, personalization and superior customer experience.At the NEC booth, displays will illustrate how CSPs around the world are benefiting from NEC's partner ecosystem, 5G New Radio, IP/Transport, OSS/BSS and Digital ID. Moreover, NEC's Smart City, fiber sensing and high performance computing achievements will be on display, demonstrating how they have assisted governments and communities around the world.Gain full access to the professionals who are driving these advanced technologies and solutions at the NEC stand at Mobile World Congress 2019, Fira Gran Via, Hall 3 3M30.For more detail on NEC's participation in Mobile World Congress 2019, please visit:https://www.nec.com/en/event/mwc2019/About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.