1. Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)



Lost 66.46% to close Wednesday's (Jan.16) trading at $5.98.



News: The Company's phase II clinical study of NYX-2925 in subjects with painful diabetic peripheral did not demonstrate statistically significant separation from placebo on the primary endpoint.



The primary endpoint was change in subjects' average daily pain scores on the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) during the final treatment week compared to baseline.



2. Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)



Lost 42.86% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.60.



News: The Company has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors providing for the issuance of 3,428,572 American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a purchase price of $1.75 per ADS in a registered direct offering. Unregistered warrants to purchase up to 2,571,430 ADSs will also be issued by the Company.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with this offering.



The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $6 million.



3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.(LGND)



Lost 16.48% to close Wednesday's trading at $110.05. The stock touched a new 52-week low of $98.56 in intraday trading.



News: Citron Research's report titled 'Pipeline Ligand Pipe Dream,' questions the legitimacy of the company's pipeline.



According to the report, 'Ligand derives over 60% of its 'milestones' from Viking Therapeutics and Vernalis. Ligand is a company designed for the 'lazy investor' whose stock price has 80% downside from its current levels'.



The report also alleges that 'Seelos Therapeutics which Ligand touts as representing possible future cash milestone payments hasn't even occupied its supposed address.



4. Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)



Lost 12.58% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.31.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Report results from the dose escalation phase and preliminary data from the cohort expansion phase of ATTCK-20-03 study in 2019.



ATTCK-20-03 is an ongoing, multicenter phase I study testing ACTR707 in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



-- Progress dose escalation in ATTCK-17-01 study in 2019.



ATTCK-17-01 is a phase I trial of ACTR087 and SEA-BCMA in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.



-- Report initial clinical data from ATTCK-34-01, a multicenter, single-arm, dose escalation study evaluating ACTR T cells in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab) in patients with HER2+ advanced cancers in 2019. -- Complete enrollment in ATTCK-20-2, a phase I clinical trial of ACTR087 in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and report data from the trial in 2019.



5. AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)



Lost 11.98% to close Wednesday's trading at $14.62.



News: No news



Recent event:



On January 7, the Company announced preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.



The fourth quarter revenue is expected to be at least $23.4 million, up 38% compared to fourth quarter 2017 revenue of $17.0 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting revenue of $24.15 million.



For the full year of 2018, revenue is expected to be at least $83.9 million, up 39% compared to 2017 revenue of $60.4 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $84.64 million.



The Company is expected to report Q4, 2018 financial results in the last week of February.



