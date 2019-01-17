Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 17/01/2019 / 12:39 UTC+8 (Hong Kong, 16 January 2019) NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company") (Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company wins the "Best Stock Connect (Southbound) Company" award at Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2018 (?2018??????). Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2018 was hosted by Zhitongcaijing.com (??????) and www.10JQKA.com.cn (???????), leading Hong Kong and US stock information platforms in China , and co-organized by Xueqiu (?????) and Yunfeng Financial Group Limited (??????), and fully supported by Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong (???????????). "Best Stock Connect (Southbound) Company" award aims to pay tribute to outstanding Stock Connect (Southbound) companies which were highly recognized by the capital markets in 2018. Winning this award demonstrated that NetDragon is highly commended by investors. Mr. Benjamin Yam, Chief Financial Officer of NetDragon, was invited, on behalf of NetDragon, to attend the roadshow of Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2018. Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards is well-acknowledged by the market and it is reputed as a benchmark for assessing the most valuable and the most high growth potential listed companies. Participants were filtered, based on six criteria, including companies' revenue growth, industry ranking, corporate governance, business model, market presence and performance in the capital market over the past year. A list of finalists was selected by online election, as well as a panel of professional institutions and industry experts including Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, experienced investors, and renowned economists. The award presentation ceremony attracted 180 high-quality Hong Kong listed companies, of which more than 90% are Stock Connect (Southbound) companies, accounting for half of the current market capitalization of Hong Kong stocks. There were a total of 16 winners in this election. The competition was highly fierce. NetDragon winning "Best Stock Connect (Southbound) Company of Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2018" showcased that the Company's prolonged dedication and outstanding performance in game and education businesses are highly acknowledged by the panel. Mr. Benjamin Yam, Chief Financial Officer of NetDragon, was invited to attend the ceremony and said: "We are much honored to obtain the "Best Stock Connect (Southbound) Company" award. This award has profound significance for us, as NetDragon is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Large and MidCap Index and Stock Connect (Southbound). The Company has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for more than a decade and we have gradually expanding our presence from gaming sector to online education sector. Nowadays, we have become one of major players in the global online and mobile learning industries. We are committed to building the world's largest online learning community and to introducing 'future classrooms' to every school around the world. Receiving "Best Stock Connect (Southbound) Company" represents the capital market and professional investors' recognition to our company's business development and valuation. It is also a great encouragement and motivation to our future development. NetDragon will continue to its develop online education and gaming businesses with a dual-engine growth strategy, and to develop global market, in order to bring long-term and sustainable returns to investors." - End - *About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited* NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities. Established in 1999, NetDragon is a vertically integrated, cutting-edge R&D powerhouse with a highly successful track record which includes the development of flagship MMORPGs including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved (formerly known as Calibur of Spirit) and Conquer Online. The company also established China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu in 2013 in what was at the time the largest internet M&A transaction in China. Being China's pioneer in overseas expansion, NetDragon also directly operates a number of game titles in over 10 languages internationally since 2003. In recent years, NetDragon has emerged as a major player in the global online and mobile learning space as it works to leverage its mobile Internet technologies and operational know-how to develop a game-changing learning ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

