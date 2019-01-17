WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey Completes Sale of QuoVadis SSL/TLS, PKI Businesses to DigiCert for $45 Million . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WISeKey Completes Sale of QuoVadis SSL/TLS, PKI Businesses to DigiCert for $45 Million

ZUG, Switzerland - January 17, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that is has completed the sale of QuoVadis TLS/SSL, PKI businesses to DigiCert, the leading global provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, for US$45 million cash.



WISeKey has retained ownership of the ISTANA Platform used to secure, among other things, the connected car industry, as part of its offerings for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, together with its latest Blockchain technology.

WISeKey has used part of the US$45 million cash proceeds from the sale of the QuoVadis SSL/TLS PKI businesses to repay in full its debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $26 million); WISeKey further intends to finance the growth of its core IoT business, expand the WISeCoin and WISephone Blockchain portfolio, and further reinforce its position as a major player offering secured and trusted Blockchain architectures.



WISeKey and DigiCert also plan to enter into a partnership agreement to explore common opportunities in the IoT market, using their combined products to enhance mutual offerings.

DigiCert will continue to operate QuoVadis as a Trusted Services Provider in the European Union and Switzerland, specializing in Qualified digital certificates and related services for Europe, as well as enterprise managed PKI services. The acquisition aligns with DigiCert's vision of providing the world's most globally dispersed and robust PKI-based solutions combined with local support and expertise.

Additional QuoVadis datacenter assets remain subject to approval of the Regulatory Authority of Bermuda and are expected to transfer to DigiCert in the near future. Meantime, WISeKey will provide transition services to DigiCert for those assets.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to WISeKey and Homburger AG as lead legal counsel to WISeKey.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89 percent of Fortune 500 companies and 97 out of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things (https://www.digicert.com/internet-of-things.htm) devices. DigiCert supports TLS/SSL (https://www.digicert.com/secure-site-ssl/ssl/) and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral (https://www.digicert.com/certcentral/). The company is recognized for its enterprise-grade certificate management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading security solutions. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com (https://www.digicert.com/) or follow @digicert (https://www.twitter.com/digicert).



About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (https://www.wisekey.com/).

Press and investor contacts

WISeKey

Company Contact:

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact:

Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com



