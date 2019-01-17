sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,88 Euro		+0,38
+4,00 %
WKN: A113TL ISIN: US0143391052 Ticker-Symbol: 3A9 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,43
10,867
08:17
10,04
10,42
08:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC
ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC9,88+4,00 %