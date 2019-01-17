Lonza Announces Initiation of S&P Credit Rating with Investment Grade of BBB+ and Stable Outlook

Basel, Switzerland, 17 January 2019 - Lonza announced today that Standard & Poor's (S&P) assigned a BBB+ credit rating with stable outlook to Lonza. Lonza considers this investment grade rating a positive outcome of the recent initiation of the rating process, which will support Lonza's financing strategy.

Rodolfo Savitzky, Lonza's Chief Financial Officer, commented: "This credit rating validates Lonza's successful growth strategy, leadership positions in its Pharma & Biotech and Specialty Ingredients segments, and the Group's attractive financial profile. Lonza has been managing its capital structure with the overall aim of maintaining an investment grade credit profile, which S&P has now formally confirmed."

The S&P rating will increase transparency and comparability for debt investors and other capital market participants. Going forward, Lonza is committed to maintaining an investment grade rating.

Lonza has been advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch during the credit rating process.

The full credit rating report is available on the S&P website (https://www.standardandpoors.com/en_US/web/guest/home).

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. As an integrated solutions provider, Lonza is boosting its value creation along and beyond the healthcare continuum with a strong focus on patient healthcare, consumer preventive healthcare and consumer's healthy environment.

Lonza harnesses science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life. With the recent Capsugel acquisition, Lonza now offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to innovative dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health and nutrition industries.

Benefiting from its regulatory expertise, Lonza is able to transfer its know-how from pharma to hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods all the way to coatings and composites and the preservation and protection of agricultural goods and other natural resources.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 14,500 full-time employees worldwide. The company generated sales of CHF 5.1 billion in 2017 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.3 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.lonza.com&d=DwMFAw&c=qQy84HidZKks1AzH1tNzCKFxsPy43_OhvfM1avj4FME&r=SNaTECIuD9tOlQUW74Q-UT3xhRFOeyBjJ1YgJdLkpa8&m=KwEYyycEwSWc8hv3BbIqkok5RFTlcrFDAimWkA_RH_4&s=Gfoym-CxuWLpDMU9x3X7Y0Nwtwutk8OMCAINl0lzUyY&e=).

