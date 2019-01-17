sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.01.2019 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018

PR Newswire

London, January 16

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.3
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 4.2
3TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.7
4NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.7
5NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.5
6Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.4
7INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.9
8GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.9
9ENIOil & GasItaly 2.9
10TotalOil & GasFrance 2.9
11Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.9
12E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.8
13Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 2.8
14ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.7
15Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.7
16Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.6
17Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.6
18PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.6
19Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 2.6
20SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.6
21GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 2.5
22BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.5
23BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
24GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 2.5
25OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.5
26RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.5
27AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.3
28BayerHealth CareGermany 2.3
29IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.3
30CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.2
31MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.1
32LeoniIndustrialsGermany 2.1
33DNBFinancialsNorway 2.1
34Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.0
35OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.0
36MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.0
37OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.1
38Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 0.8
Total equity investments99.6
Cash and other net assets0.4
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018% of Net Assets
Germany19.3
France19.1
Scandinavia15.9
Benelux13.8
Southern Europe13.7
Switzerland10.1
Ireland5.0
Poland2.7
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018% of Net Assets
Health Care19.7
Financials18.8
Industrials16.2
Consumer Services10.4
Oil & Gas10.0
Technology8.9
Consumer Goods6.6
Telecommunications6.2
Utilities2.8
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £354,906,000.

17 January 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire