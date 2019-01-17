The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018
London, January 16
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.3
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|4.2
|3
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.7
|4
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3.7
|5
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|6
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.4
|7
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.9
|8
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|2.9
|9
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.9
|10
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.9
|11
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.9
|12
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.8
|13
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.8
|14
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.7
|15
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.7
|16
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.6
|17
|Indra Sistemas
|Technology
|Spain
|2.6
|18
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.6
|19
|Sopra Steria
|Technology
|France
|2.6
|20
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.6
|21
|Gerresheimer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.5
|22
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.5
|23
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.5
|24
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|2.5
|25
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.5
|26
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.5
|27
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.3
|28
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.3
|29
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.3
|30
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.2
|31
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.1
|32
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.1
|33
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.1
|34
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.0
|35
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.0
|36
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.0
|37
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.1
|38
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|0.8
|Total equity investments
|99.6
|Cash and other net assets
|0.4
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Germany
|19.3
|France
|19.1
|Scandinavia
|15.9
|Benelux
|13.8
|Southern Europe
|13.7
|Switzerland
|10.1
|Ireland
|5.0
|Poland
|2.7
|Cash and other net assets
|0.4
|100.0
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|19.7
|Financials
|18.8
|Industrials
|16.2
|Consumer Services
|10.4
|Oil & Gas
|10.0
|Technology
|8.9
|Consumer Goods
|6.6
|Telecommunications
|6.2
|Utilities
|2.8
|Cash and other net assets
|0.4
|100.0
As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £354,906,000.
17 January 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
