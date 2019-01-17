Future Finance Expands Dublin and London Offices

-- Future Finance secures new Dublin and London offices

-- New spaces facilitate company's rapid growth

-- Future Finance continuing to hire across software engineering, product management, marketing, and operations

LONDON and DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Finance, the UK's leading specialists creating products and services for the next generation, has moved into new expanded office spaces in London and Dublin as it continues to grow its employee base.

The new London office, located near key university partners in the prime Covent Garden neighborhood, is 2,761 square feet and can accommodate up to 35 employees. Future Finance continues to grow its footprint in London, with a focus on marketing, partnerships, product management, and compliance.

The new city centre Dublin office can accommodate up to 75 employees. Dublin, Future Finance's headquarters, continues to hire across all parts of the business, with a focus on software engineering and operations.

Future Finance continues to invest in Chicago, where it has expanded its existing office, with a focus on software engineering, analytics, and credit risk.

On the office expansions, Head of People Operations Bébhinn Whelan commented, "This is a really exciting time for Future Finance. Our expanded offices across Dublin, London, and Chicago enable us to add to our excellent existing staff and continue to drive the business forward. We are invested in the wellbeing of our staff and it is important to the company that we provide a comfortable and inspiring work environment."

CEO Olga Dolchenko added, "In a competitive commercial real estate and talent environment, Future Finance is well positioned to continue our growth and expansion plans by making the investments we need to build a successful team and business."

About Future Finance

Future Finance provides competitive, tailored finance products and services to UK students and young professionals. Future Finance's student and graduate loans are designed to help aspiring young adults reach their full potential. Future Finance's proprietary platform is custom built for the needs of the UK's next generation.

Future Finance offers student loans from £2,000 to £40,000 to help cover tuition and living expenses. Future Finance also offers a personal loan of £2,000 to £10,000 designed for recent graduates. Both products are underwritten using not just traditional credit data, but taking into account an applicant's future potential.

Future Finance is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the U.K. Firm Reference Number is 719436.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625551/futurefinance_logo_stacked_EPS__2_Logo.jpg