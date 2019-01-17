As anticipated, 2018 was a pivotal year for PV installations in Middle East and North Africa, writes Josefin Berg, Research and Analysis Manager at IHS Markit. Our end-of-year estimates show that approximately 3.6 GW of PV systems were installed in the region in 2018, compared to less than 1 GW in 2017.The Sweihan park in the United Arab Emirates and the first installations in the Benban complex in Egypt contributed half of the MENA region's installed capacity in 2018, illustrating the importance of large PV parks to drive demand growth in the region. In 2019, these two countries will again contribute ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...