MGX Minerals Announces Successful Commissioning of Alberta Oilsands Wastewater Treatment System

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG) (OTCQB: MGXMF) (FSE: 1MG) and engineering partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions ("PurLucid") are pleased to report commissioning results from its commercial-scale 5m[3] per hour (750 barrel per day) NFLi-5 advanced wastewater treatment system. The system is currently operating and under contract with an oilsands SAGD operator to process evaporator blowdown water (EBD). The study focused on a 3-week operational period in December 2018 as preparation for an additional in-line deployment of a new 10m[3] per hour (1500 bpd), which is now underway.

In addition to generating approximately C$30,000 in revenue for the Company during the study period, the system was highly successful in achieving all treatment chemical key performance indicators. Most notable were treatment outcomes, which included removal of silica, calcium and magnesium totaling 99.7%, 88% and 72%, respectively. Additionally, total suspended solids in the treated product were non-detectable, effectively creating a clean water by-product for reuse. Hourly throughput during the commissioning phase was also reported as stable and optimization of control systems were successful in maintaining flow balance, overcoming any concerns of outdoor operations in cold weather conditions. Table 1 provides a summary of the average results (all permeates combined) for each of the three weeks:

Table 1: Weekly average treatment performance 

Parameter      Dec 7 to 18        Wk 1            Wk 2          Wk 3    Week 3
        (mg/L)          EBD raw        Permeate        Permeate      Permeate Reduction
          Al              14.7           3.75            3.85          9.1       38%
           B             1,105           456.1           386.8        379.8      66%
          Ba              4.65           3.05             2.2          2.05      56%
          Ca             2,161            241             203          267       88%
          Co              n.d.           n.d.             n.d          n.d.
          Cr              n.d.           n.d.            n.d.          n.d.
          Cu              0.55           0.15            1.05          0.9      -64%
          Fe              11.1           1.75             1.9          2.4       78%
           K             1,352           792.4           578.8        648.2      52%
          Li              71.1           41.2            29.4          35.8      50%
          Mg              42.1           8.05            11.4          11.6      72%
          Mn              1.65            0.9             0.7          0.8       52%
          Na             48,415         32,616          23,562        27,960     42%
          Ni              n.d.           n.d.            n.d.          n.d.
           P               93            54.2            40.4          29.2      69%
          Si             8,528           68.8             156          27.2     99.7%
          Sr               75            17.3            13.0          14.0      81%
          Ti              1.5            n.d.            n.d.          n.d.     >93%
           V              n.d.           n.d.            n.d.          n.d.
          Zn              13.2           0.45            1.45          n.d.     >96%

          TSS             570<20<20<15      >97%
    N.d. = value is below analytical detection limits.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology
MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine, and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The 2nd upcoming SAGD on site installation contains lithium in the 100ppm range suitable for extraction as part of the wastewater treatment process as petrolithium.

About PurLucid
PurLucid's exclusively licensed and patented nanoflotation technology was designed specifically for oilfield environments. The technology separates impurities from oil and gas wastewater and produces clean water as a final product. This allows for the recycling or controlled release of oilfield wastewater and reduces or eliminates downhole and associated transportation costs. Water handling costs are one of the largest operating costs in the oilfield and oilsands operations today. Learn more at http://www.purlucid.com. MGX currently owns 60% of PurLucid and has the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in PurLucid through successive investments.

About MGX Minerals
MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in global advanced material, energy, and water assets. Learn more at http://www.mgxminerals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.


Contact Information:
Jared Lazerson
President and CEO
Telephone: +1-604-681-7735

Web: http://www.mgxminerals.com



