Pakistani regulator NEPRA is considering a tariff for a 49.5 MW site in the Khyber district. At the same time, the country's armed forces are eyeing PV deployment for their operations.Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notice of admission for a hearing regarding the determination of tariffs for a 49.5 MW solar project. Javed Solar Park (Pvt.) Ltd. opened a procedure under which NEPRA will determine a reference generation tariff for its 49.5 MW solar park in Luni, in the Khyber district. The company proposed a tariff of $0.0855/kWh for the first 11 years ...

