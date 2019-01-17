CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial publishes its 2019 Corporate Calendar

London, January 17, 2019

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2019:

Date Earnings releases February 7 CNH Industrial results for 4th quarter and full year 2018 May 7 CNH Industrial results for 1st quarter 2019 August 1 CNH Industrial results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2019 November 6 CNH Industrial results for 3rd quarter 2019

A conference call for investors and financial analysts is planned on the date of each earnings announcement, disclosed on a quarterly basis as per Company's practice. This will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of CNH Industrial N.V.'s 2018 financial statements is scheduled for April 12, 2019.

The 2019 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com .





CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment