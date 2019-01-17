sprite-preloader
17.01.2019 | 10:17
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial to announce 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter financial results on February 7

London, January 17, 2019

CNH Industrial.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20190117_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q4&FY_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c13560c-28bf-46b7-8a2c-bb3e00a7f6fd)

