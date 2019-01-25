sprite-preloader
Endo to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on February 28, 2019 and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 8771989. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from February 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on March 3, 2019 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056, International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 8771989.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.


