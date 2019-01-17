Valmet continues the reshaping of its internal IT services and signs a business transfer agreement with Capgemini

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 17, 2019 at 11:20 a.m. EET

Valmet takes key steps to continue the reshaping of its internal Information Technology (IT) services aimed at shifting focus towards planning, building and deploying new IT-enabled, value-adding capabilities and supporting businesses. The set of actions to be taken include a business transfer agreement signed with Capgemini.

Under the agreement Valmet IT's application development and maintenance services, including application maintenance and support services, application development services and platform management services, will be moved from Valmet and its current partners to Capgemini.

The transfer agreement concerns a total of 38 current Valmet IT employees in Finland, Sweden and Portugal. Today, Valmet IT employs about 150 IT professionals. Employees in scope will be offered to transfer to Capgemini with similar terms. The transfer is targeted to become effective on March 1 and the full transfer project is to be closed by the end of July 2019.

The transfer together with connected organizational changes and other initiatives will enable Valmet IT to clearly shift its focus from running existing IT services towards creating and deploying new IT-enabled services and products. These can, for example, be related to Industrial Internet, product lifecycle management (PLM) and field service capabilities. In addition, the transfer of IT application development and maintenance services will further enhance Valmet's IT services and supplier management.

"With these actions we will continue to shift our focus towards more strategic, value-adding activities, and thus support Valmet's businesses and contribute to Valmet's future success. Transferring the IT application development and maintenance services, after a careful evaluation process, to Capgemini is one of the key steps in executing our IT transformation," says Janne Puustinen, Vice President, Information Technology, Valmet.

