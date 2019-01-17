Capgemini SE: Valmet awards Capgemini an IT transformation agreement

Press contact:

Valmet awards Capgemini an IT transformation agreement

Capgemini becomes a strategic IT partner for Valmet

Paris and Espoo, January 17, 2019 - Capgemini (http://www.capgemini.com) today announced the signing of a multi-year contract of significant size with Valmet (https://www.valmet.com/), a global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. Through this newly established strategic partnership Valmet secures access to Capgemini's global IT and digital engineering and manufacturing expertise to support its IT transformation. Capgemini was selected as the preferred supplier due to its innovative approach, automation focus, strong global delivery capabilities and close partnerships with key technology vendors.

Capgemini's global Applications Management and Development (https://www.capgemini.com/service/technology-operations/admnext/) capabilities will contribute to reducing Valmet's IT costs and improving operational efficiency through increased industrialization and consolidation of IT services and platforms. Part of Valmet's internal IT services team will transfer to Capgemini to further engage in Valmet's IT transformation initiatives for both existing applications and new emerging technologies. Capgemini will manage and develop Valmet's extensive IT landscape (for example, enterprise resource planning (ERP), delivery, engineering and product lifecycle management (PLM) applications) and engage in implementing Valmet's IT transformation roadmap. These new initiatives support Valmet's Industrial Internet, PLM landscape and field service capabilities.

Janne Puustinen, Vice President, Information Technology, Valmet, commented, "Capgemini's innovativeandproven solutions best aligned with Valmet's digital transformation ambitions. Working together,Capgemini will help us move towards more strategic, value-add activities to contribute to Valmet's future success."

Mikko Valorinta, Managing Director of Capgemini in Finland, said, "We are very proud and excited to partner with Valmet, one of the most iconic industrial companies in Finland, in accelerating its IT and business transformation. This multi-year contract is about enabling Valmet's digitalization and one of our main ambitions here is to help Valmet speed up the time-to-market for their new IT enabled services and products. We are glad to be joining forces with the experienced colleagues from Valmet and look forward to working together."

