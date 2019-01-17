VFS Global Awarded Contract to Open New Passport Application Centres Across Four Locations in Ghana

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

VFS Global has commenced operations with its first Passport Application Centre in the capital city of Accra on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana. Passport Application Centres offer a number of benefits which include better accessibility through longer working hours, improved turnaround times for an enhanced customer experience. With over 17 years of experience in the application processing, VFS Global offers efficient management of passport services using advanced technological solutions. Along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana, the company presently serves the Governments of UK, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and India across multiple locations.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624234/VFS_Global_Logo.jpg )

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana, said,"As part of the endeavour to ease the congestion of applicants who submit the passport forms and to establish a more stringent yet established system in place, I would like to announce the opening of the new Passport Application Centres in Ghana through our association with the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions-VFS Global. Going forward, we expect a total of 200,000 applicants to be serviced through these four centres every year, that will offer passport application enrollment services in Ghana in a more transparent and efficient manner."

Added, Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, "By leveraging on our experience of providing transparent and scalable services in the passport application and consular services area, we are confident that we will effectively meet the objectives of the Ghana Passport Application project. Ever since 2005, as an organisation, we continue to support the economic growth and development of Ghana through our strong workforce that include 56 nationals who support our operations every day by offering a world-class service experience and maintaining the highest levels of security."

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has Swiss parentage and is a portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

With 2997 Application Centres, operations in 143 countries across five continents and over 189 million applications processed as on 31 December 2018, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 62 client governments.

Media Contact:

Sukanya Chakraborty

sukanyac@vfsglobal.com

communications@vfsglobal.com

