Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - ASIT biotech: ASIT has announced renewed focus on its most advanced product, gp-ASIT+ for grass pollen allergies, which coincides with some changes in senior management. The increased focus has been well received by shareholders and, while our model changes to reflect the reduced future spend on the early-stage products, the products' potential for cash flow generation remains as ASIT has also announced an emphasis on out-licensing and co-development for its earlier-stage products.ISIN: BE0974289218

