sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,88 Euro		+0,06
+0,11 %
WKN: 888282 ISIN: US0010841023 Ticker-Symbol: AGJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AGCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGCO CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,90
54,95
11:23
53,90
54,95
11:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGCO CORPORATION
AGCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGCO CORPORATION53,88+0,11 %