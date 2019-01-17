Two facilities were sold along with a 90 MW wind power plant generating the vendor around €700 million. Both solar projects were awarded 20-year PPAs in the most successful auction held by the Brazilian government, in August 2015.Enel Green Power Brasil Participações Ltda - the Brazilian renewable energy unit of Italian energy giant Enel, has agreed to sell two solar plants with a combined capacity of 450 MW, plus a 90 MW wind farm, to Chinese investment holding company CGN Energy International Holdings. The three operating facilities were sold for BRL2.9 billion ($776 million), Enel announced. ...

