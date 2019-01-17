AstraZeneca and Mspharma Jordan Are Topping the List of the Best Places to Work in Jordan for 2018

AMMAN, Jordan, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, and Mspharma, a leading pharmaceutical, healthcare solutions provider, were recently certified as the best places to work in Jordan for 2018. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

AstraZeneca Jordan was awarded the top position with outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, culture, performance management and growth opportunities. Additionally, the company offers excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and strive to optimize HR practices for their employees. Mspharma came in the second position offering people-friendly policies and an attractive workplace environment. Additionally, the company offers employees several opportunities and assistance to support their career growth within the organization.

"We push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. Our purpose underpins everything we do. It gives us a reason to come to work every day. It reminds us why we exist as a company. It helps us deliver benefits to patients and create value for shareholders. It also sets the context for our employees' activities and the roles of our teams, partners and other collaborator," said Abdulkareem Al Dissi, Country Director for AstraZeneca Jordan.

"As the fastest growing company in the region, we pride ourselves with the culture that we are creating for our people through trust, transparency, engagement, empowerment and opportunities," said Essam Farouk, General Manager forMspharma Jordan.

"The positive responses collected from the employees are a clear testament to the trust they have in their organization strengthening engagement, staff cohesion and employee performance," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Jordan.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, recognition and reward programs, wellness support and work-life balance and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at http://www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

