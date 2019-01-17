Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 16-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.91p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.70p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---