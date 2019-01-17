Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 16-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1802.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 1814.29p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1756.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 1769.08p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---