Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) announced today that its Integrated Systems business unit will provide nacelle components for Bombardier Belfast in support of their thrust reverser units for the Geared Turbo Fan powered A320neo aircraft. Under the agreement Triumph will design, qualify and manufacture cowl opening actuation systems and hold-open rods.

Triumph Integrated Systems currently provides cowl opening actuators for the CFM powered A320neo aircraft. The company also provides engine nacelle components for all major programs including the A330, B737, B787, B777X, G280 and Legacy 450/500.

"Our customers value our demonstrated experience and deep understanding of the requirements needed to design and manufacture nacelle components that enhance the operation of their products," said Frank Dubey, executive vice president for Triumph Integrated Systems. "We are excited to support Bombardier and Airbus through this new agreement."

Triumph Integrated Systems is an industry leading provider of hydraulic and mechanical actuation. Work for the hydraulic cowl opening actuation will be performed at the company's Fluid Power and Actuation site in Clemmons, North Carolina. Its Mechanical Solutions company in North Wales, Pennsylvania will design the hold open rods for the program and the products will be manufactured at the Shelbyville, Indiana site.

The agreement, which incorporates multiple product lines demonstrates how Triumph's diverse companies work together as One Triumph to provide single source solutions for customers through the complete product lifecycle.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

