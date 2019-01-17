Formetrix, Inc., a designer and producer of proprietary, high-performance, steel alloys for additive manufacturing, has named Scott Pearson as its new Chief Executive Officer. The Company also announces that it has committed to a new headquarters in the greater Boston area with occupancy scheduled to occur in March.

"We are thrilled to attract someone of Scott's caliber and experience to lead Formetrix as we enter our next phase of growth," said K. Leonard Judson, a Formetrix Director and the President and Managing Director of Cycad Group. Judson continued, "Scott is the ideal person to drive the Company's growth and operational strategies, to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with industry and customers, and to establish the company as a leader in the rapidly developing additive manufacturing materials space."

"I am excited to join the Formetrix team and to lead the organization as we target the opportunities that exist in the 3D printing market today for our world-class, steel alloys as well as the new opportunities that our unique technologies will enable," said Pearson. "I am also looking forward to the opening of our new, state-of-the-art facility in the coming months. The new capabilities enabled by this facility will allow our team to innovate and operate more quickly and effectively for our customers."

Mr. Pearson is a seasoned and well-respected senior executive, with over 25 years of experience leading a wide range of technology-based companies and organizations. His professional experience spans a broad range of industries including uninterruptible power systems (UPS), fuel cells, electric vehicles, electronics assembly equipment and materials, digital imaging, stationary energy storage, and defense systems. Prior to joining Formetrix, Scott spent six years as the President and CEO of Aquion Energy, a venture-backed company focused on the development, manufacturing, and sales of advanced batteries and storage systems. Mr. Pearson holds an M.B.A. from MIT's Sloan School of Management, an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

About Formetrix:

Formetrix designs patented steel alloys for 3D printed components such as tooling for molding, casting and stamping within the industrial, automotive, oil and gas, and heavy machinery markets. Formetrix's expertise is in the design and manufacture of steel alloys with exceptional material properties for 3D printing processes. Formetrix's high-performance, steel alloys offer a unique combination of benefits such as higher hardness, higher ductility, and higher wear resistance compared to existing alternatives. Formetrix is the spinout company of NanoSteel's Additive Manufacturing business unit formed in late August 2018.

