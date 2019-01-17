German concern Kaco has sold its central inverter business. The German manufacturer hopes to focus on its string inverter and energy storage branches while the South Korean buyer hopes the newly acquired knowhow can improve the energy efficiency of its large-scale PV parks.German inverter manufacturer Kaco new energy GmbH has agreed to sell OCI Power the technology and manufacturing operations of its South Korean subsidiary, Kaco new energy Inc. According to company information, the deal pertains to Kaco's central inverter business and the sale will enable the German company to focus on string ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...