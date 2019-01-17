The 20 MW solar project will be located on the hydroelectric reservoir at Lazer in the Hautes-Alpes, next to the Saint-Sauveur dam.France's state-owned utility EDF is entering the floating PV business with a large-scale project in the south of the nation. In a statement to pv magazine, the company's press office confirmed an intent to build its first floating solar power plant, as previously reported by French financial newspaper Les Échos. "The Lazer floating solar project will be located on the hydroelectric water retainer of Lazer in the Hautes-Alpes (France), next to the hydroelectric dam ...

