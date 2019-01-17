PGGM and Shell have expressed interest in acquiring sustainable energy company Eneco, a municipality owned business which wants to go private. The energy provider has installed 100 MW of PV and operates in northwest Europe.Dutch pension fund PGGM and oil major Shell have announced they will explore the acquisition of sustainable energy provider Eneco. The companies said they were "impressed" with Eneco's performance with regards to furthering the Dutch energy transition. The two suitors said they envisage Eneco operating from Rotterdam with potential investments in the Netherlands and abroad. ...

