The UCITS-shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 21 January 2018. Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest is a new issuer on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN DK0060947323 ------------------------------------ Name SDG Invest ------------------------------------ Submarket Capital Associations ------------------------------------ Order Book ID 164964 ------------------------------------ Short name SDKINV ------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=705660