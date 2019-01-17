This is a correction of IT Notice: IT - Equity Derivatives: Technical change of Index weekly options published on December 6, 2018. The correction concerns what was stated on page 4 in the IT Notice Appendix regarding Instrument Class. The correct Instrument Classes are (incorrect Instrument Class within parenthesis): OMXS30CO1W (OMXS30WCO1) OMXS30CO2W (OMXS30WCO2) OMXS30CO4W (OMXS30WCO4) OMXS30CO5W (OMXS30WCO5) OMXS30PO1W (OMXS30WPO1) OMXS30PO2W (OMXS30WPO2) OMXS30PO4W (OMXS30WPO4) OMXS30PO5W (OMXS30WPO5) Please note that the above correct Instrument Classes have been used in external test systems (EXT1 and EXT3) for the new index weekly options all along. Therefore, in the test systems nothing will change in terms of configuration for the new index weekly options. For the sake of clarity, the above correct Instrument Classes will be used in Production from the first day of trading with the new configuration which is February 11, 2019. Please find an updated appendix attached to this notice. For further information of this IT Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative below. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Anders Bergström Technical Relations anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 7364 Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives tomas.korberg@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 6883 NASDAQ DERIVATIVES MARKETS • Secondary name to NASDAQ Stockholm AB • SE-105 78 Stockholm • SWEDEN • Tel. + 46 8 405 60 00 Fax +46 8 405 60 01 • Copenhagen Office: P.O. Box 1040 • DK-1007 Copenhagen K • DENMARK • Tel. +45 33 93 33 66 • Fax +45 33 12 86 13 Helsinki Office: P.O. Box 361 • FI-00131 Helsinki • FINLAND • Tel. +358 9 6166 71 • Fax +358 9 6166 7368 • Reg. No. 556383-9058 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=705664