Societe Generale SA has changed its membership type from Non-Clearing Member to General Clearing Member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The change is effective as of today, the 15th of March 2019. Societe Generale SA member ID for General Clearing Membership will be SGP. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse, telephone +46 (73) 4497381. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=714121