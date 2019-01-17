FADEC Alliance, a joint venture between GE Aviation and FADEC International, has signed a 25-year agreement with Lufthansa Technik to provide Full Authority Digital Engine Controls (FADEC) asset availability support for LEAP engines globally. Lufthansa Technik and FADEC Alliance will use the engine controls for support agreements, loans, and exchanges across their global airline customer bases to bring a full selection of asset management services to the commercial transport industry.

FADEC Alliance and Lufthansa Technik sign long term agreement. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The agreement also covers logistics and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) support, allowing the assets to serve both Lufthansa Technik and FADEC Alliance airline customers. Lufthansa Technik plans to establish a certified repair station in Hamburg, Germany for the LEAP FADEC, at which FADEC Alliance will provide technical and asset support from the FADEC Alliance MRO network located in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Massy, France.

"Lufthansa Technik is a world leader in asset logistics and MRO services to airlines," said Steven McCullough, chief executive officer of FADEC Alliance. "The company's global footprint provides superior customer support, while FADEC Alliance's strategic technical expertise in LEAP engine controls makes this contract a win-win for airlines across the world."

LEAP engines equipped with FADEC Systems are used on Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A320neo and COMAC 919 aircraft. The FADEC consisting of digital computers, called engine control units, and a pressure sub-system controls all aspects of aircraft engine performance, such as engine fuel flow and variable engine geometries. Both parties will use the pool to support their customers for loans and exchanges of LEAP FADECs, to provide high availability and high performance asset services, and to maximize efficiency for airlines.

The LEAP is a high-bypass turbofan engine, produced by CFM International, a 50-50 joint venture company between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines.

FADEC International is a joint venture between aerospace companies BAE Systems and Safran. FADEC International entered into a joint venture with GE in 2012.

FADEC International is a 50-50 joint venture between a subsidiary of BAE Systems Controls, Inc. and Safran Group that focuses on the two companies' capabilities to design, produce, and support Full-authority Digital Engine Controls for commercial aircraft engines. For more than 25 years, FADEC International has served airlines and aircraft maintenance and repair providers with a full range of design and aftermarket capabilities.

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components and integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings. For more information, visit us at www.ge.com/aviation. Follow GE Aviation on Twitter at http://twitter.com/GEAviation and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/user/GEAviation.

