ErisX today announced that Joseph Lubin, founder of ConsenSys, and Cris Conde, financial technology entrepreneur, have been named to the Board of Directors. Conde replaces Cliff Lewis, as Independent Member, who has been on the ErisX Board since February 2018.

"We are pleased to welcome Joseph and Chris to the ErisX Board," said CEO Tom Chippas. "As two leaders in the digital asset space, ErisX will benefit from the unique perspectives they offer and the enthusiasm they bring to the space. We also want to thank Cliff for the significant guidance and support he has provided, including helping shape the digital asset spot and regulated futures market."

Lubin has an extensive background working in the digital asset space. He is a co-founder of Ethereum, one of the most robust blockchain networks with the second largest cryptocurrency by market capital. As ConsenSys founder and CEO, his global organization builds infrastructure, applications and services for the Ethereum network.

"ErisX has a unique position in the market with support from a wide range of investors as well as experienced leaders at the helm," said Joseph Lubin. "I look forward to bringing my experience with decentralized technologies and digital assets to a model that will further democratize access to digital assets. 2019 is likely to be a breakthrough year for digital assets, and the exceptional ErisX team is poised to lead."

Cris Conde brings in-depth experience working with start-up organizations. He began his career as co-founder of Devon Systems, which was acquired by SunGard in 1987. Conde joined SunGard and went on to become President and CEO until 2011. Under his leadership, the company became one of the few software and services fortune 500 firms. He left the company when it had over $5B in revenues and 25,000 employees.

"ErisX has extensive background in trading and working with market regulators but also has the energy and enthusiasm of a start-up," said Cris Conde. "My experience with FinTech start-ups has taught me to take notice when one is situated to make this big an impact on digital assets."

Lubin and Conde join an existing Board of Directors, which includes Don Wilson, CEO of DRW, Antonio Gracias, Managing Partner at Valor Equity Partners and Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX.

About ErisX

ErisX offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access digital asset spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the worlds largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies. Aspects of ErisX's offering are subject to regulatory approval, including its pending license as a clearing organization with the CFTC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005047/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Darmoni

jessica.darmoni@erisx.com

+1 312 358 3963