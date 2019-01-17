Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Immunotherapy - Journey From Target to T Cell Product: A Platform to Identify Opportunities and Overcome Challenges, 2018 by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR-T) - Market Scenario Collaborations, Opportunities, Pipeline development, Pricing and Reimbursement Policies, Market Potential, Unmet Needs etc.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776895/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg )



CAR-T therapy involves collection of T-cells from patient's own immune system and infuse these genetically engineered cells back to patient's body to target the cancer. The application of co-stimulatory domains and safety switches in the existing CAR T cell technology resulted into the development of additional two CAR generations that have potential to deal with the adverse events of 1st generation CARs in a more effective and safe manner. Probably, this can change the scenario of future cancer treatments.

During the period 2014-2018, huge investments took place in the CAR-T space. Approximately, more than 70 collaborations took place in this period, which included company-company as well as company-institution collaborations. Major investments took place in the year 2015, with Celgene and Bluebird bio leading the race with deal value of approximately USD 225 million. Celgene acquired Juno Therapeutics for USD 9 billion and Shire plc acquired Baxalta for USD 32 billion. Apart from this, product acquisitions were also rampant and one of the biggest investment in this space was by Janssen when it acquired CAR-T assets from Poseida Therapeutics for USD 292 million. Additionally, CD19 antigen has had the maximum share in terms of target antigen, in comparison to other targets in developing CAR-T therapies. The companies are also conducting preclinical and clinical studies for other targets, comprising targets such as CD22, BCMA, EFGR, GPC3, CD123, CD33 and others.

Get a free report: Click Here

DelveInsight's Report, "Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell Immunotherapy - Journey from Target to T Cell Product: A Platform to identify Opportunities and Overcome Challenges, 2018", emphasizes on the currently active CAR-T cell products in research and development. The report provides an in-depth analysis of key market trends and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The report also provides the qualitative impact of various market factors on various CAR-T market segments and geographies. The comprehensive insights provided in this report will help the companies in identifying better opportunities.

The report covers the 100+ companies with 270+ CAR-T therapies, which are active in this field including 50+ clinical companies with 90+ products targeting more than 80+ different antigens and more than 20+ different technologies.

The report provides an in-depth analysis on the CAR-T cell profiles covering pre-clinical and clinical studies, Collaborations details and Deal values, Technologies and Targeted antigens, Investments and fundings etc. It highlights the CAR-T licensing opportunities, acquisitions, market drivers and barriers followed by cost-analysis and SWOT Analysis. The report also covers the KOL views on CAR-T Therapy. Additionally, the report covers the comparative analysis of the sales of two approved drugs (Kymriah and Yescarta). Report also describes the unmet needs covered by CAR-T cells highlighting the adverse events, which are major concerns in the market for the usage of CAR-T cells. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market.

Click here to get a sample report: https://www.delveinsight.com/dev-sample.php?form_name=Chimeric-Antigen-Receptor-(CAR)-T-cell-Immunotherapy---Journey-from-Target-to-T-Cell-Product:-A-Platform-to-identify-Opportunities-and-Overcome-Challenges,-2018

Companies covered

Novartis Kite Pharma JW Therapeutics Gilead Sciences Inc. Mustang Bio Novartis and CELLforCURE Johnson & Johnson Celgene Atara Biotherapeutics

And many others

Key topics covered

1 Report Introduction

2 Report Highlights

3 Scope

4 Executive Summary Snapshot

5 Executive Summary

6 Introduction

6.1 Cancer Immunotherapy

6.2 Adoptive T cell transfer (ACT)

6.3 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cells

6.4 CARS Generations

6.5 CARs Generations: Snapshot

6.6 CAR-T Cell Therapy Design

6.7 Genetic Engineering of T-Cells

7 Marketed Products

8 CAR-T Cell Therapy-Analysis

9 Pipeline Profiles

10 CAR-T Therapies Sales: Kymriah & Yescarta

11 Upcoming Technologies Better than CARs

12 US, EU and Japan Regulatory Scenario

13 Strategic Analysis of Reimbursement Policies for CAR-T Cell Therapy

14 Summary of Coverage Policies

15 Strategies to reduce the cost of CAR-T

16 CAR-T Cell Therapy: Market Drivers and Barriers

17 KOL Views on CAR-T

18 SWOT Analysis

19 Strategies for CAR T Therapy to Overcome Challenges in Treating Cancers

20 Global CAR-T Cell Therapy: Market Future Prospects

21 Frequently Asked Questions

22 Report Methodology

23 DelveInsight Capabilities

24 Disclaimer

25 About DelveInsight

Click here to get a webex demo: https://www.delveinsight.com/dev-sample.php?form_name=Chimeric-Antigen-Receptor-(CAR)-T-cell-Immunotherapy---Journey-from-Target-to-T-Cell-Product:-A-Platform-to-identify-Opportunities-and-Overcome-Challenges,-2018

AboutDelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.