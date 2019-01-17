FRENCH LINGERIE RETURNS TO CENTER STAGE FOR ITS 2nd PARISIAN SHOW

Following the success of its "Lingerie, Mon Amour" Show in January 2017, Promincor Lingerie Française (Association for the Promotion of Corsetry Industries) and the DEFI (Committee of Promotion and Development for the Clothing) once again bring together leading French Lingerie brands for an exceptional Parisian Show on January 20, 2019 at 8:45 p.m. (local time), which will be live-streamed on www.lingeriefrancaise.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005060/en/

SHOW LINGERIE FRANÇAISE ROCKS (Photo: @lingeriefrancaise

A true musical Show

Fourteen prestigious French Lingerie brands (Antigel, Antinéa, Aubade, Chantelle, Empreinte, Eprise, Epure, Implicite, Passionata, Lise Charmel, Lou, Louisa Bracq, Maison Lejaby, Simone Pérèle) and 3 guest French designers (Badines Lingerie, Jolies Mômes and Henriette H) will present their latest collections to an audience of 600 people that include media, influencers and international buyers. This year, the Show will have a rock twist with a live concert, unique scenography, and dances pieces as a contemporary ode to excellence.

An ode to all women!

On the theme of "Parisian Rock", French Lingerie, which shines like a beacon all over the world, will display the heritage, know-how, passion and innovation of its iconic brands. For centuries, French Lingerie has been synonymous with fine craftsmanship, talent, creativity, audacity, elegance and refinement.

At a time when the body has become more subject than object -when we no longer demand perfection or submission to unrealistic sublimation; when we accept refinement, curviness, androgyny and imperfections- French Lingerie, which accommodates women from A to H cup, exalts its diversity and international success.

NOT TO BE MISSED!

The Show will be live-streamed on January 20, 2019 at 8:45 p.m. (local time) on www.lingeriefrancaise.com and will available on January 21 on the YouTube channel French Lingerie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMswz9gq0Bkcm0092S858TA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005060/en/

Contacts:

For all press inquiries, interviews, reports, and visual content:

Press Contact: AKAGENCY

Aleksandra KAWECKI and Jennifer SIENG

aleksandra@akagencyparis.com

+33 (0) 1 44 88 21 25 +33 (0) 6 82 30 35 57