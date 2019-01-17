Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

Perion management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10 a.m. ET that day.

Details are as follows:

Conference ID: 5632003

Dial-in number from within the United States: 1-800-263-0877

Dial-in number from Israel: 1-809-212-883

Dial-in number (other international): 1-646-828-8143

Playback available until February 20, 2019 by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use PIN code 5632003 for the replay.

Link to the live webcast accessible at https://www.perion.com/ir-info/

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers advertising solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information about Perion may be found at www.perion.com, and follow Perion on Twitter @perionnetwork.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005349/en/

Contacts:

Perion Network Ltd.

Investor relations

Hila Valdman

+972 (73) 398-1000

Investors@perion.com