Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN Discusses Its Panacea GenUltimate! TBG System, Offering Elite Performance And Premier Upgrade Path For 4+ Million Users Of Lifescan Ultra Meters

Company Has Also Agreed To Manufacture A House Brand Product For A "Big Box" And Will Provide A Forecast And Price Terms Once We Agree In Coming Days

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2019 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) Decision Diagnostics Corp. is a 17 year old diabetes focused bio-technology R&D firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for a growing brand of glucose test strips and meters as highly accurate alternatives for legacy diabetic, proprietary, and pet testing glucose test strips. The company's current portfolio of test strips includes its GenUltimate!, GenChoice!, GenSure!, and GenUltimate! TBG test strips, its Avantage! and Precise! Glucometers, and its PetSure! and GenUltimate! 4Pets testing products for dogs, cats and horses.

Today the company wishes to share expounded details regarding its new GenUltimate! panacea technology which will be used in the manufacture of its current GenUltimate! glucose test strip, its GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats and horses, and the GenUltimate! TBG test strip and Precise meter, the company's panacea product designed to achieve a new standard in at-home diabetes testing.

As recently reported, the Full Spread Electrode Technology has been implemented throughout the GenUltimate! product line. This technological innovation introduces the unique test strip flexibility to be used in conjunction with the Lifescan OneTouch Ultra meters as well as the new GenUltimate! TBD system. GenUltimate! capitalizes on improvements to existing manufacturing components, tooling and processes to improve performance across the Platinum/Lifescan family of OneTouch Ultra meters. Most importantly, however, the new GenUltimate! will now provide the vehicle for the over 4 million OneTouch users to upgrade their OneTouch Ultra systems directly to GenUltimate TBG.

The GenUltimate! TBG Precise! meters will be sold in retail outlets and in the larger on-line marketplaces for $9.95. Users of the Platinum/Lifescan OneTouch Ultra meters will be offered the added value of the new Precise! meters together with a vial of GenUltimate! TBD test strips at no additional charge ., in most cases providing an upgrade path within the GenUltimate! family for log time Lifescan Ultra users.

Keith Berman, CEO of DECN states, "We have opened our GenUltimate! toolbox yielding a market solution that the global at-home testing market has sought for over a decade. The new GenUltimate! will not only continue to effectively compete with Platinum/Lifescan OneTouch Ultra but also introduces a significantly advanced technological upgrade with a marked improvement in diabetic glucose monitoring precision. GenUltimate! is expected to sell at the retail level in the same price range as our current product entry (less than 40% of the Platinum/Lifescan test strips)."

The GenUltimate! TBG product, together with the Precise! meter (together the TBG system), are both fully developed and currently in clinical testing. Using the Genultimate! test strip as its backbone, the GenUltimate! TBG system has demonstrated substantial increases in precision and accuracy, results that are now superior to the latest ISO and FDA Guidance standards for glucose testing system performance. GenUltimate! TBG will be introduced in late 2Q 2019, initially in select International markets.

Mr. Berman concluded, "We know that Platinum/Lifescan OneTouch Ultra users may have been using their dated meters for up to 15 years. The GenUltimate! TBG system will allow for these long term users to seamlessly transition from their OneTouch Ultra meters to the Precise! meter. GenUltimate! TBG test strips will run on the OneTouch Ultra meters exactly as our original GenUltimate! test strips currently do. The 4 million plus OneTouch Ultra meter users will now be have an upgrade path to more precise and accurate results later in 2019. The "TBG" test strip will be available in March and will replace the current GenUltimate! test strip in all markets."

DECN has also tentatively agreed with a "big box" retailer to private label manufacture a house brand product. Contract finalization is subject to product price negotiation. Information regarding this agreement will be communicated in the coming days.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $12 billion at-home testing market.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of January 16, 2019, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Decision Diagnostics Corp.

Keith Berman (805) 446-2973

info@decisiondiagnostics.com

www.genultimate.com

www.petsureteststrips.com

www.pharmatechdirect.com

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/532864/DECN-Discusses-Its-Panacea-GenUltimate-TBG-System-Offering-Elite-Performance-And-Premier-Upgrade-Path-For-4-Million-Users-Of-Lifescan-Ultra-Meters