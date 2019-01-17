Edison Investment Research - Property - Circle Property: In the six months ending 30 September 2018 (H119) Circle Property continued to generate strong returns. The 21.1% H119 NAV total return takes the total return since IPO in February 2016 to 93%, a compound annual average 29.0%. Current returns reflect the benefits, in terms of rising income and capital values, of letting recently refurbished space. We forecast more gains to come from the existing portfolio, while management is seeking to replenish the refurbishment pipeline.ISIN: JE00BYP0CK63

