Catering Services Market to Reach $614.47 Billion by 2023, Says Beroe Inc

The global market for catering services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent until 2023, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The accelerated growth of global multinationals has triggered an increase in demand for specialized catering services.

Western European countries such as the UK, France, and Italy, along with countries such as the U.S., Singapore, the UAE, and Hong Kong are the regions that have a high market maturity. Regions such as India, China, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia and some parts of the Middle East are anticipated to be the potential growth markets for catering services by 2023.

https://www.beroeinc.com/category-intelligence/catering-services-market

Beroe, which is based in North Carolina, further stated that procurement experts can access this report on its recently launched market intelligence platform Beroe LiVE: live.beroeinc.com

Due to the recent food safety-related occurrences, the FDA has emerged with substantial rules and regulations for regulating the standards and quality of food being served. Moreover, the global potential for food safety is driving the demand for outsourcing catering services. The constraint in the catering services market is the low level of awareness among buyers in developing markets, which affects the possibilities presented by outsourcing catering services with regard to cost savings, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

Developed markets, such as the UK, France, and Germany show the potential for a price rise in the near future owing to lower unemployment levels, which results in a higher demand for catering services. Also, the rising inflation rates are also a cause of concern, as they are expected to contribute to the increase in food prices in the immediate future.

Key Findings:

Mobile payments and cashless payment options encourage the employees to be free and focus on what they want to eat rather than worrying about cash-in-hand or carrying bulky wallets.

The major cost factors involving a catering contract are labor and raw material cost, which contribute to about 70 - 80 percent of the total cost.

Major food contractors have the capability to pass on up to 14 percent of rebates to the buyers by leveraging economies of scale.

Market maturity of catering as a specialized stand-alone service, as well as market maturity of catering as a part of the FM service bundle, needs to be evaluated to find the best fit strategy for the buyer.

The increasing levels of technology adoption and automation in the catering services market has been made to streamline the food processes and ensure minimal waiting times for the customers.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

P&L models enable buyers to realize considerable cost savings. Buyers are at a higher risk of facing quality issues, as they have limited control over service levels and pricing as operations are partially transferred to contractors. Furthermore, subsidized contracts will enable buyers to have control over the contractors' operation on their premises; thereby, the quality of the service can be maintained at an optimum level.

The report also includes:

Market Analysis:

Global Catering Services Market Maturity

Global Catering Industry Trends

Global Catering Drivers and Constraints

Regional Market Outlook

Industry Outlook - Factors Affecting Catering Services

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Developed

Markets and Emerging Markets

Supply Analysis:

Supply Market Outlook - Supply Trends and Insights

Key Global B&I Catering Suppliers

Key Regional B&I Catering Suppliers

Key Global Supplier Profile

Supplier SWOT Analysis

Cost & Pricing Analysis:

Cost Structure Analysis - Spending Categorization

Cost Analysis and Expected Savings

Cost Breakdown - Estimated Cost Model

Cost Structure Analysis - Negotiation Benchmarks

Pricing Models for Catering Services

Pricing Models - Comparative Analysis

Pricing Analysis - Price Forecast

Key Catering KPI and SLA Components

Procurement Best Practices:

Sourcing Models for Catering Services

Sourcing Models - Comparative Analysis

Sourcing Models - Pros and Cons

Performance Assessment of the Service Provider

Key Success Factors for Catering Contracts

About Beroe Inc.:

Beroe's unique business model involves providing market intelligence and analytics to the procurement teams of businesses across the globe. Beroe leverages its deep domain expertise in 300 + categories across 14 industries. It boasts of more than 80 of the Fortune 500 companies as its clients.

To learn more about Beroe Inc, please visit http://www.beroeinc.com

