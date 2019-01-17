Sutherland Perennials Studio Expands at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour

Additional studio space makes way for growing international presence

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials and Sutherland, LLC, leaders in the international design industry and the preeminent providers of luxury furniture, performance textiles and accessories, has announced the opening of an additional Sutherland Perennials Studio in the Design Centre at Chelsea Harbour. Home to 120 showrooms and over 600 of the world's most prestigious luxury brands, the Design Centre is the world's premier destination for design excellence.

Sutherland Perennials Studios are dedicated to showcasing Sutherland Furniture and Perennials luxury brands. The new studio, located at 366 Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, Centre Dome 3rd floor, will feature the best of Sutherland outdoor furniture and Perennials Rugs, while the initial studio at 217 will remain focused on Perennials Fabrics. At 1206 square feet, the larger unit will allow for more floor space dedicated to new Sutherland collections, including global client favorites like Vincent Van Duysen's Franck Collection. The space will also provide a preview of rugs designed by renowned artists like Martyn Thompson and Lori Weitzner, styled to actual scale to display indoor and outdoor capabilities.

Adam Hout, Regional Director of Sales, International, looks forward to offering London clients a hands-on look and feel of both Sutherland furniture and Perennials Rugs. "Featuring showstoppers like Van Duysen's collection with fossilized Belgian Bluestone, this second space offers both the UK and international design communities the benefits of localized customer service and distribution," says Hout.

The new studio will open on January 17, 2019 and will feature 2019 Sutherland introductions from designers like Christophe Delcourt and Jean-Pierre Geelen.

"With the success of our first London studio, we are thrilled to expand our on-site offerings and services in London," says Ann Sutherland, CEO of Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "The Design Centre at Chelsea Harbour has been a wonderful partner thus far, so it was a natural step to invest further in our international presence alongside our esteemed London team."

Sutherland Furniture and Perennials Fabrics and Rugs are available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms and studios worldwide.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Chairman of the Board David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for creating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market across the world. David Sutherland Showrooms and Sutherland Perennials Studios are located in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dania, London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Laguna Niguel, Seattle, Scottsdale, Santa Fe, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Paris, Munich, and Mexico City. For more information, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/528699/Sutherland_Perennials_Studio_Logo.jpg